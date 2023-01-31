New cycle route would make it easier to cycle between Warren Street and Oxford Street. Image: Westminster Council.

Camden and Westminster councils are working together to create a new cycle route along Cleveland Street and Newman Street and are asking for comments on the designs.

The route is part of a wider proposal to provide cycleways from Fitzrovia and across the West End towards Pimlico.

The proposal would create a contraflow cycle lane going south along Cleveland Street between Maple Street and Mortimer Street, and allow contraflow cycling along Newman Street.

The plans include a number of small changes to some junctions and also two-way cycling on some neighbouring one-way streets to improve connectivity to the cycle network.

“Currently, cyclists travelling south from Warren Steet cannot proceed towards Oxford Street via Newman Street as the section of Cleveland Street between Maple Street and Mortimer Street is one-way northbound.

“The proposal would make this easier (cyclists will be able to cycle the length of this route) and safer. We will also be providing improved pedestrian crossing facilities and additional cycle parking facilities,” say the two councils.

Westminster and Camden want to have people’s views to improve the proposals further ahead of a Traffic Management Order consultation, and cabinet member approval. Delivery of the route is expected to start before late summer 2023.

Cleveland Street Cycleway consultation (Closes 3 March 2023). There will also be a drop-in community event about the plans from 3pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday 7 February 2023 at Fitzrovia Community Centre, 2 Foley Street, London W1W 6DL.

