Westminster Council has validated a number of planning applications so far during February 2023 in Fitzrovia West. (This monthly list will be updated with further applications until the end of the month.)

Among the monthly list is an application for the basement, ground, and part of the first floor of 19 Newman Street, which includes 14 Newman Passage. The applicant operates The Mandrake hotel at 20-21 Newman Street and proposes to reconfigure the premises as an extension of the hotel. This is also an appeal against enforcement action at 1 Berners Mews.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).

Appeals

Appeal against enforcement action “Without the benefit of planning permission and within the last 4 years; the installation of two unauthorised vent pipes and metal framework (affixed to the front elevation of the Property) on the public highway to the front of 1 Berners Mews, W1T 3AJ”. 22/00141/ENFTP | Appeal against | 1 Berners Mews London W1T 3AJ.

