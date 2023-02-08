Camden Council registered the following planning applications in Bloomsbury ward, which includes, Fitzrovia East, so far during February 2023. (This post will be updated with the latest applications.)

Among the list of applications are: alterations to a listed building at 22 Torrington Place (Heals Building); applications for tables and chairs at 53 Warren Street and 114 Tottenham Court Road; amendments to a previous planning permission at 31-37 Whitfield Street; and updated drawings for alterations to a service door at 40 Whitfield Street including reduction in size of the Goodge Street Tesco store.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2023/0360/L The Heals Building 22 Torrington Place London WC1E 7HJ Internal fitting out of commercial offices to provide cellular meeting rooms, single person office and open plan workstations with modifications to installed lighting system and mechical systems to suit the proposed layout. REGISTERED 07-02-2023 2022/5596/A 60 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2EW Display of non-illuminated fascia sign. REGISTERED 06-02-2023 2023/0463/PVL Bang Bang Vietnamese Canteen 53 Warren Street London W1T 5NL 10Tables and 20 Chairs ( previously 12 Tables and 24 Chairs Tuesday to Saturday 11:30 – 22:30 Renewal/Variation Application FINAL DECISION 02-02-2023 Granted 2023/0462/PVL Tortilla 4-5 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ 2 Tables, 2 Chairs and 1 Bench seating 2 (total 4 seating) Monday-Sunday 08:00-21:00 Renewal Application FINAL DECISION 02-02-2023 Granted 2023/0291/L UCL The Institute of Education 20 Bedford Way London WC1H 0AL Refurbishment and reconfiguration of Level 5 of Zone C of the Institute of Education, 20 Bedford Way comprising: the removal and replacement of existing partitions to create new workspaces; works to ceilings; installation of new lighting; installation of secondary glazing, new flooring and doors; and other associated works. REGISTERED 01-02-2023 2022/5256/P 31-37 Whitfield Street London Camden W1T 2SF Non-material amendments to permission 2020/3798/P, which was an amendment to permission 2019/6274/P dated 06/03/2020 (for External alterations to existing office building including reconfiguration of front and rear entrances, additional plant at roof level and creation of terrace areas to the rear at second floor level and to the front at fourth floor level), namely to alter the design of the approved Charlotte and Whitfield Street entrances. REGISTERED 01-02-2023 2022/4980/P Endsleigh Court Upper Woburn Place London Camden WC1H 0HA To confirm the ground floor and lower ground floor of the property has a lawful residential use. REGISTERED 01-02-2023 2023/0425/PVL Happy Bones Coffee Ltd 114 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AQ 2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 5 Barriers Monday to Saturday 08:00-23:00 Sunday 08:00-22:00 Renewal Application FINAL DECISION 31-01-2023 Granted 2023/0368/P Site At 44 Cleveland Street London Camden W1T 4JT Sample panels of brickwork and glazing required by condition 23 (g) of planning permission reference 2021/3087/P, allowed at appeal ref APP/X5210/W/22/3300894, dated 01/12/2022 (which itself amended planning permission references 2017/0414/P and 2018/1584/P [for: refurbishment of Workhouse and North and South Houses, part demolition of the South House and redevelopment of the remainder of the site (abbrev.)] FINAL DECISION 31-01-2023 Granted

2022/3007/P 40 Whitfield Street Camden London W1T 2RH Replacement of front ground floor service door and alteration of external floor to match existing entrance. REGISTERED 25-08-2022

