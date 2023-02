We were saddened to hear that Rita Furzey died very suddenly at the end of 2022. She lived in Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia.

She was a long-time resident and well known personality in the neighbourhood.

Her funeral will be held at 10:15am on Friday 17 Febraury 2023 at Islington Crematorium, 278 High Road. East Finchley, London N2 9AG.

