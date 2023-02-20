The rateable value of Tesco Goodge Street will go up around three percent from April 2023 under the business rates revaluation. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Shops, restaurants and hotels in Fitzrovia will pay significantly less in business rates from this spring while occupiers of office premises will see their rate bills increase, according to new research carried out by a local business group. But do the findings stand up to scrutiny?

The Valuation Office Agency updated the rateable values (RV) of all business, and other non-domestic, property in England and Wales, in November last year, with the new RVs coming into effect from this April.

The Fitzrovia Partnership Business Improvement District says its research reveals the impact the revaluation will have on local businesses.

“The business rates revaluation was announced recently and we have done a lot of research on what that means for businesses locally,” wrote Lee Lyons, chief operating officer of the the Fitzrovia BID, in an email to its members.

“I know that this is not exact for each business but to give an indication of our findings we have seen the following: office spaces are up in RV circa 25 percent, shared office space (co-working) is down c15 percent, retail and hospitality is down c25 percent with the exception of hotels which are showing the largest reduction up to 50 percent of rateable value.”

However, when Fitzrovia News looked at the new RV for a sample of shops and small businesses in the neighbourhood we found the savings to be more modest — and a number of retail premises are actually due to pay more in rates from April.

We found that Tesco Goodge Street, Lidl Tottenham Court Road, and Sainsbury’s Tottenham Court Road will all have an increase in their RV of between one and three percentage points. Planet Organic Tottenham Court Road will see its RV rise by 19 percent.

Marks and Spencer and Argos will see their RV fall by nine and 10 percentage points respectively, and Currys PC World will see the biggest fall with an 18 percent drop in RV.

Most of the small businesses we looked at will pay between four and 10 percent less from April. But a small pharmacy on Great Titchfield Street is due to pay six percent more.

The Fitzrovia Partnership told Fitzrovia News that they focused on its 250 or more members — mostly business with an RV above £160,000 — but they also included some other businesses.

Lyons told Fitzrovia News that their research included “the wider Fitzrovia as we are working with several businesses on the Westminster side of the area, hence giving a more holistic indication of the rates review.

“As part of the offering the BID has a service to fully review the assessments for an individual hereditament/business and challenge with the VOA if the findings demonstrate worthwhile,” he said.

In November the Financial Times reported that high street shops were the big winners from the revaluation shake up, while businesses based in warehouses and logistics centres would see large increases to reflect the increase in online shopping. It said that the rateable value of Selfridges’ store on Oxford Street will almost halve.

This month the Evening Standard reported that shops on Oxford Street, Regent Street, Bond Street, Kensington High Street, King’s Road, Knightsbridge and in Covent Garden will pay 30 percent less than previously, according to new research from property agent Knight Frank.

Details of current and future business rates are publicly available from the government’s website.

Fitzrovia News looked at 22 businesses in Fitzrovia commonly used by local residents for their regular shopping. We also included a sample of small businesses providing services as well as some cafes and restaurants. The sample was selected by some contributors to Fitzrovia News and can be seen in the table below.

Business Address Postcode April 2017 £ RV April 2023 £ RV Change £ % change Source. NB: Some entries show previous occupier Lidl 141-145, Tottenham Court Road W1T 7NE 885,000 900,000 15,000 2 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/8789301000 Tesco 10-16 Goodge Street W1T 2QB 520,000 535,000 15,000 3 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/8794021000 Sainsbury’s 15-17 Tottenham Court Road W1T 1AZ 890,000 895,000 5,000 1 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/8788598000 M&S 55 Tottenham Court Road W1T 2EQ 580,000 530,000 -50,000 -9 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/2825732000 Planet Organic Unit C1 Tottenham Court Walk, Tottenham Court Road W1T 1BJ 252,000 300,000 48,000 19 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/10260362000 Panda Fresh 22 Warren Street W1T 5LU 32,750 30,500 -2,250 -7 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/108758063 Grafton Pharmacy 132, Tottenham Court Road W1T 5AZ 87,000 78,500 -8,500 -10 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/113519063 Boots 211-212, Tottenham Court Road W1T 7PP 250,000 225,000 -25,000 -10 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/1368304000 Shiv Pharmacy 70 Great Titchfield Street W1W 7QN 34,250 36,250 2,000 6 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/332412088 Robert Dyas 123, Tottenham Court Road W1T 5AR 181,000 163,000 -18,000 -10 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/205623063 Argos 216-217, Tottenham Court Road W1T 7PN 452,000 405,000 -47,000 -10 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/1813666000 Leyland SDM 25, Goodge Street W1T 2PN 45,500 42,500 -3,000 -7 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/103830063 PC World 147-149, Tottenham Court Road W1T 7NF 900,000 735,000 -165,000 -18 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/7821854000 Icco Pizza 46 Goodge Street W1T 4LU 112,000 105,000 -7,000 -6 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/103924063 Bayleaf Cafe 19 Tottenham Street W1T 2AN 18,750 18,000 -750 -4 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/107951063 Italia Uno 91 Charlotte Street W1T 4PX 39,500 37,000 -2,500 -6 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/100336063 Spaghetti House 15 -17, Goodge Street W1T 2PQ 111,000 114,000 3,000 3 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/37849063 Brodie’s Shoe Repair 88a, Cleveland Street W1T 6NJ 21,250 19,500 -1,750 -8 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/101234063 Post Office 52-56, Great Portland Street W1W 7NE 165,000 146,000 -19,000 -12 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/336528088 Sai News 8 Tottenham Street W1T 4RB 18,250 17,750 -500 -3 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/205557063 The Hope Pub 15 Tottenham Street W1T 2AJ 34,000 34,000 0 0 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/107950063 Honey & Spice 52 Warren Street W1T 5NJ 28,000 26,000 -2,000 -7 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/4509523000 Hairdresser 131 Whitfield Street W1T 5EH 18,500 17,250 -1,250 -7 https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/business-rates-find/valuations/start/108053063 The table shows the 2017 and 2023 RV and the percentage change.

You can also view the list here.

