A male tabby cat was found abandoned in Whitfield Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A male tabby cat has been found abandoned in a Fitzrovia street, reports the Camden New Journal.

The newspaper reports that the cat was found in a cardboard box outside Irving Court in Whitfield Street on Tuesday 14 February — Valentine’s Day.

A woman took him in for the night before reporting the find to the RSPCA.

The cat was found healthy and is now in the care of the RSPCA which is appealing for anyone who has any information about him to call them on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA says that it can offer practical help to any pet owners who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

You can see a photo of the cat, who has been renamed Rolo, on page 18 of the current Camden New Journal which you can view online.

