Soho Poly Theatre, 16 Riding House Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The University of Westminster has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence for 16 Riding House Street, in Fitzrovia West.

They seek permission for a number of licensable activities, including the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises, from 9am to midnight every day of the week.

The premises is a small theatre, the Soho Poly Theatre, in the basement of a building site owned by the University of Westminster.

“With a capacity of 60, the premises will provide a contemporary performance space and a hub for community engagement,” states the application.

A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

23/00972/LIPN, 16 Riding House Street, London W1W 7EB.

The last date for making a representation is 2 April 2023.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.

Like this: Like Loading...