Fitzrovia Community Centre, 2 Foley Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The Fitzrovia Community Centre in Foley Street is seeking artists to take part in a project to create a portrait of the neighbourhood to be exhibited this summer.

In an announcement this week the Community Centre says it is looking to choose three artists to produce a “personal view” of the neighbourhood in collaboration with artist and curator, Samar F. Zia.

“We are looking for proposals from creatives to produce a body of work of minimum three pieces for the Fitzrovia: a Visual Portrait exhibition, part of Hidden Fitzrovia, a project that aims to unpeel the layers of history that make up the area’s rich and colourful past. Your art could be based on either the past or present, but it should be a personal experience/view of Fitzrovia as you know it. These pieces will be printed large-scale and displayed publicly on hoardings across the borough of Westminster.

“We will be selecting three artists to each make a minimum of three 2-dimensional works. These could be drawing, painting, collage, digital art, mixed media or anything similar,” states the announcement of the project.

Applications from artists wishing to apply will be open until 6pm on 30 April 2023.

Announcement and further information. Fitzrovia Community Centre: Hidden Fitzrovia Artist Callout.

Like this: Like Loading...