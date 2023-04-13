Shop at 57 Warren Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Must & Lees Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence for the ground floor and basement at 57 Warren Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises from 10am to 9pm from Monday to Thursday, from 10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 12noon to 6pm on Sunday.

The business is described as a “hybrid wine shop” and the applicant wants to use the premises for the sale of fine wine, and wine tasting on the premises. They also want to offer seating for customers outside on the forecourt until 8pm from Monday to Thursday, until 8.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and until 5.30pm on Sunday.

A delivery service by courier from the premises will also be offered to customers

They intend to use part of the premises as “a wine school and tasting room where accredited Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) courses will be offered”.

A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

Currently the application is not available on Camden’s Public Licensing Register but Fitzrovia News has obtained a copy of the application and plans of the premises submitted by the applicant.

When the Licensing Register has the application available we will update this page so that residents are able to make a comment on the application.

Reference: APP/PREMISES-NEW/114758, 57 Warren Street, London W1T 5NR.

A public consultation on the application is open until 9 May 2023.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

