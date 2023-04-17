Camden Council has registered the following planning applications so far during April 2023 in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East. (This page will be updated with new applications when the monthly list is complete.)

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2023/1287/P 43 Charlotte Street London Camden W1T 1RS Removal of existing shopfront and associated signage and installation of new shopfront and signage. REGISTERED 17-04-2023 2023/1192/L Congress House 23-28 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3LS Installation of an electric vehicle charging point REGISTERED 17-04-2023 2023/1523/P 95-100 Network Building Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 4TP Non-material amendment to condition 16 (Green roof details) of outline planning permission 2020/5624/P granted 12/04/2020 for ‘Demolition of office building (95-100 TCR & 76-80 Whitfield St) and 7 flats (88 Whitfield Street) and construction of a new building to provide for a maximum of 17746 sqm (GIA) of ‘commercial business and service’ floorspace (use Class E) along with details of access, scale and landscaping and other works incidental to the application’. Proposed non-material amendments relate to a reduction in the green roof area but increase in ecologically high value planting. REGISTERED 13-04-2023 2023/1512/A 237-247 Tottenham Court Road 1-3 Bayley Street 1-4 Morwell Street London W1T Temporary display of 1 non illuminated advertisement hoarding 33m x 2.4m at Bayley Street, 1 non illuminated advertisement hoarding 66m x 2.4m at Morwell Street and 1 non illuminated advertisement hoarding 64m x 2.4m at Tottenham Court Road until November 2024. REGISTERED 12-04-2023 2023/1300/P Flat 1, 80 Marchmont Street London Camden WC1N 1AG Erection of single-storey first-floor rear extension. REGISTERED 12-04-2023 2023/0266/P Warren Court Euston Road London Camden NW1 3AA Demolition of the existing sixth floor and the erection of a replacement single storey extension to provide four residential units. REGISTERED 12-04-2023 2023/1449/P Rayne Institute 5 University Street London WC1E 6JF Removal of existing condensers, replacement with 4 new condensers at roof level, and associated works REGISTERED 11-04-2023 2023/1265/P County House Conway Mews London W1T 6AA Change of Use from Offices (Class E (g)) to an educational facility (Use Class F1(a)). REGISTERED 05-04-2023 2023/0711/A 45 Tottenham Court Road London Camden W1T 2EA Replacement of existing branded signage with new branded signage; including new internally illuminated fascia with logo, new internally illuminated projection sign, new internally illuminated ATM surround, new welcome sign (nameplate), vinyl graphics to glazing and installation of 1no. internal 55″ digital poster screen to window; external facing. REGISTERED 05-04-2023 2023/1220/P 2 Chitty Street London Camden W1T 4AP Infill extension to front entrance REGISTERED 04-04-2023 2023/1398/L 4-6 Bedford Place London WC1B 5JD Extension to lower ground and ground floor rear closet wings at nos. 5 and 6, erection of new 2 storey rear extension at no. 4, erection of conservatory to rear of no. 5, installation of a lift, including a lift over-run, PV’s on the roofs, installation of air source heat pumps and associated enclosures in the rear gardens of nos. 4 and 6, landscaping of front lightwells and rear gardens and associated internal alterations including installation of new bathroom pods and ensuites, changes to partitions at lower ground to 3rd floor levels, bricking up existing opening in rear garden wall of no. 5 and 6 and creation of 2 new openings between gardens of no. 4 and 5 and no.s 5 and 6 as part of refurbishment of the existing hotel. REGISTERED 03-04-2023 2023/1315/P 4-6 Bedford Place London WC1B 5JD Extension to lower ground and ground floor rear closet wings at nos. 5 and 6, erection of new 2 storey rear extension at no. 4, erection of conservatory to rear of no. 5, installation of a lift, including a lift over-run, PV’s on the roofs, installation of air source heat pumps and associated enclosures in the rear gardens of nos. 4 and 6, landscaping of front lightwells and rear gardens and associated internal alterations to create 7 additional bedrooms as part of refurbishment of the existing hotel. REGISTERED 03-04-2023

