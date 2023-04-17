Westminster Council has validated the following planning applications so far during April 2023 in Fitzrovia West. (This page will be updated when the monthly list is complete).
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Details of servicing management plan pursuant to Condition 10 of planning permission dated 30 August 2019 (RN: 19/02162/FULL). Remo House 310 – 312 Regent Street London W1B 3AURef. No: 23/02469/ADFULL | Received: Thu 13 Apr 2023 | Validated: Thu 13 Apr 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of new plant on second floor flat roof. Eastcastle House 27-28 Eastcastle Street London W1W 8DHRef. No: 23/02428/FULL | Received: Wed 12 Apr 2023 | Validated: Wed 12 Apr 2023 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of surface treatment of existing baguettes on the southern, eastern and northern facades of the existing development. 8 Mortimer Street London W1T 3JJRef. No: 23/02423/FULL | Received: Wed 12 Apr 2023 | Validated: Wed 12 Apr 2023 | Status: Pending
- Erection of rooftop plant equipment, amendments to existing shopfront and associated works. 19 Newman Street London W1T 1PFRef. No: 23/02274/FULL | Received: Wed 05 Apr 2023 | Validated: Wed 05 Apr 2023 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 4 of planning permission dated 17th May 2022 (21/05257/TCH) for use of the public highway on the Bolsover Street elevation for placing of 4 tables and 8 chairs in an area measuring 19.25m x 0.7m in connection with the existing ground floor use NAMELY, to extend the temporary planning permission for a further two years. 246-248 Great Portland Street London W1W 5QYRef. No: 23/01836/FULL | Received: Mon 20 Mar 2023 | Validated: Tue 04 Apr 2023 | Status: Pending