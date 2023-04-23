Part of “World”, by artist Mark Pimlott, on the piazza of Broadcasting House. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

We turned our backs on Eden

And were faced by a Babel of nations.

We left innocence behind

And were clothed in connection.

The niceties of geography:

Warszawa and Krakov, Firenze with its Arno.

Bunches of similitude:

Everest and Kilimanjaro,

Alps and Andes, with space above them

To give deference to their height.

The isles, Man and Virgin,

(Though she rightly claims a longer name);

A clutch of bays

Of Pigs, Hudson — Bayreuth too.

Then Moritz, Kitts and Tropez

— all the Saints come marching in.

Delphi Delhi — what a difference a letter makes

Dubrovnik and Dubai

Bourneville Bourgogne

Honolulu Hong Kong

Stonehenge and Stowe

Montes negro and carlo

New Caledonia and

New found land.

A little perplexity:

Uxmal? Astana? Kurchatov?

No? I thought not.

But Ouagadougou — there’s a name to conjure with.

And then we come to these:

Hebrides Pleiades

Hang on, what’s that doing here?

That’s a star cluster, outside our sphere.

Places left, sought out or dreamed

Casablanca, Kathmandu

The Road to Mandalay.

London, Shanghai:

A rush hour of memories

Too crowded to call to mind.

But whatever its name, every place is a somewhere

Where a someone

Did their washing

met his love, lost her virginity

Or lost my way.

So, where was I?

A swirling of Capes — Canaveral and of Good Hope.

And rivers. Clutching at my heart

The familiar flow of Tigris and Euphrates.

So far, so good.

But then the Nile and Nessie —

Yes, they say she’s a mirage, but we know better.

We know about serpents.

And then creep in

the serpent’s progeny

In Sharpeville, Auschwitz, Robben Island and Bhopal

My Lai, Somme, and Wounded Knee

Still breeding in the walls of San Quentin and Guantanamo,

Now, crossing the Rubicon,

Innocence is once again betrayed,

Corrupted by the evil of recent days.

The ancient glories of Palmyra

Smashed;

Mediterranean sunshades

Blotted out

By the faces of the drowned.

Expectant and rejected lives

Marked here just by

Emptiness.

And Styx?

Across the river of the dead

The ashes of Hiroshima

Dim my eyes.

Still, take a breath, places exist

And are near each other here

Called Hope and Harmony.

Who knew?

This poem is inspired by “World”, an artwork by the Canadian artist Mark Pimlott, incorporated into the piazza in the middle of the expanded Broadcasting House. “World” represents a fragment of the globe, a portion of a huge sphere, its surface inset with lines indicating latitude and longitude, and engraved with names of places both known and obscure that evoke whole worlds in themselves. A flat-earth rendering.

Jennifer Kavanagh lives in Fitzrovia and is a writer. Her most recent book is: “Let Me Take You by the Hand: true tales of London’s streets”.

