From 4pm on Tuesday 2 May until 9am on Wednesday 3 May vehicle restrictions within the red area will be implemented to support with essential preparations for the event. Credit: Ordnance Survey/Westminster City Council/DCMS.

Drivers and cyclists in central London can expect major disruption to their journeys ahead of and during the coronation of King Charles III.

Road closures and parking suspensions will come into force across part of Westminster and surrounding areas on Tuesday 2 and Wednesday 3 May for event preparations, and again on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 May for the coronation event.

Vehicles — including cars, buses, coaches, vans, trucks, motorbikes or bicycles — will not be allowed into the restricted event area once closures are in place.

The coronation itself is taking place on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey.

From 7pm on Friday 5 May until 9pm on Saturday 6 May, vehicle restrictions within the grey area will be in force. Credit: Ordnance Survey/Westminster City Council/DCMS.

The closures are detailed in a letter to residents and businesses from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

It says that routes around St James’s Park, Whitehall, and Trafalgar Square will be shut from 4pm on Tuesday 2 May, joined by the Victoria Embankment, Westminster Bridge and roads around Waterloo from 7pm. Those closures will remain in place overnight, until 9am on Wednesday .

A wider raft of closures then comes into force from 7pm on Friday until the end of Saturday. Those closures include vehicle restrictions across a vast area stretching from the northern end of Vauxhall Bridge, up past Victoria and including Hyde Park Corner and Knightsbridge tube stations.

All of Green Park and the area south of Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square will also be closed to vehicles, along with Charing Cross, the Victoria Embankment and Waterloo.

Within that area, a smaller zone centred around St James’ Park will have pedestrian restrictions in place from 5am on coronation day.

In total, some 85 roads will be closed, with the DCMS’s letter warning that any vehicles parked on them after 7pm on the Friday will be removed.

Cyclists through the area will also experience disruption, with Cycleway 3 closed from 4pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday and for the whole of the Friday and Saturday.

Transport for London has confirmed that it will be running all of its services with no planned closures on the Saturday, including the Night Tube and Night Overground. There will however be some changes to bus service routes and times, especially in central London.

Westminster Council: Road closures and service changes during the Coronation of King Charles III.

There will be three public holidays in May.

Date Day of the week Bank holiday 1 May Monday Early May bank holiday 8 May Monday Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III 29 May Monday Spring bank holiday

