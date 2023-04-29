The Stephen Street bus stop on Tottenham Court Road is open again. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Bus passengers were delighted this week to find that the Stephen Street bus stop on Tottenham Court Road was open again, several months after it was closed because a gantry from a construction was causing a hazard.

Earlier this month Fitzrovia News reported that thousands of passengers were left with no bus stop on the priority bus route between Goodge Street station and Cambridge Circus due to the Stephen Street halt being closed. The stop also serves Tottenham Court Road station.

A passenger had complained to Transport for London about the closed stop. In response a customer service adviser explained that “the stop is closed due to the development where they have built a gantry, rendering the stop location unsafe for the buses to pull up”.

The footway has now been extended into the carriageway so that bus passengers can board and exit safely, and so that buses do not collide with the overhead gantry.

Passengers who spoke to Fitzrovia News said they were “delighted” that the stop was open again.

We’d like to think that our reporting on this issue hastened the re-opening of the bus stop, but I cannot say for sure.

