Time is running out: Save the date: 6pm Tuesday 16 May 2023. Image: Westminster Citizens Climate Action Network.

The new Labour administration at Westminster City Council says that its two top priorities are affordable housing and retrofitting to fight climate change. So how are they doing?

Tom Burke, head of sustainability at Westminster, will be talking on Zoom about the council’s policies, strategies and record on retrofitting.

This meeting has been organised by Westminster Citizens Climate Action Network.

Time is running out: Save the date: 6pm Tuesday 16 May 2023. If you’d like to receive the Zoom link for the meeting, contact Sue Blundell at susanblundell@outlook.com. Do pass this on to others.

Like this: Like Loading...