Goodge Street is closed at the junction with Cleveland Street and Newman Street to all through motor traffic until late June 2023 due to Thames Water digging a hole in the road.

Access to premises is available from Charlotte Street and there is currently no restriction on pedestrians and cyclists.

A notice posted on the perimeter fencing states that the work is due to be completed by 20 June 2023.

Thames Water state they expect to finish work on Goodge Street on 20 June 2023. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Other routes through Fitzrovia are likely to be more busy than usual as a result, particularly Maple Street, Clipstone Street, Howland Street, and New Cavendish Street.

Please turn off your engine if you are stationary in traffic and avoid travelling by motor vehicle through the area as journey times will be severely delayed.

