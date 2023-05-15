Camden Council has registered a number of planning applications so far during May 2023 in Bloomsbury ward, which includes Fitzrovia East. This page will be updated until this monthly list is complete.

Among the applications in the monthly list are: single storey extension to the rear ground floor at 3 Colville Place (retrospective); extraction duct and reinstatement of former windows at 53-54 Tottenham Court Road.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2023/1175/A 12 Bury Place London Camden WC1A 2JL Projecting sign on front eleavtion REGISTERED 15-05-2023 2023/1917/L UCL Physics Building Gordon Street London WC1E 6BT Removal and replacement of existing flooring, electrical boxing and servicing, two radiators, lighting, doors, water fountain, and ceiling tiles, blocking up of one door, installation of ACO drain, and the installation of fire safety measures and other related refurbishment works. REGISTERED 12-05-2023 2023/1889/P UCL Physics Building Gordon Street London WC1E 6BT Installation of new ACO drain by the entrance door of the Physics Building REGISTERED 12-05-2023 2023/1861/PVL Menya Ramen House 29 Museum Street London WC1A 1LH 2 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday 11:00-22:30 Tuesday to Saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application REGISTERED 10-05-2023 2023/1497/P 53-54 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2EJ Installation of new extraction duct to rear of building and reinstatement of former windows. REGISTERED 10-05-2023 2023/1805/P UCL Darwin Building Gower Street London WC1E 6BT Replacement of existing roof mounted chiller unit with two new chiller units and associated works at roof level. REGISTERED 04-05-2023 2023/1485/P 4-6 Duke’s Road London Camden WC1H 9AD Change of use from Class F1 (language school) to Class E (indoor recreation centre). REGISTERED 04-05-2023 2023/0637/P 3 Colville Place London W1T 2BH Erection of a single storey extension to the rear ground floor. REGISTERED 03-05-2023 2023/1732/L UCL Institute of Education 20 Bedford Way London WC1H 0AL Sample panels of concrete cleaning and repairs required by condition 5 part B of listed building consent ref. 2020/1567/L granted 15/06/2020 for the refurbishment and reconfiguration of selected areas of the Institute of Education comprising: repairs and installation of insulation to the external terraces; creation of a new plant room at Level 8 Wing A and installation of new louvres to serve this plant room; refurbishment and repairs to the lobby roof on level 4 and the roof at Level 10; installation of new external gate at Level 5 of Wing A; and associated works REGISTERED 02-05-2023

