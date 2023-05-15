Westminster Council has validated a number of planning applications in Fitzrovia West so far during May 2023. This page will be updated until the full monthly list is complete.
Among the list of applications open for public consultation are: external heat pump at rear of 23 Hanson Street; tables and chairs outside Marquis Of Granby, 2 Rathbone Street; redevelopment to provide serviced apartments and other uses at 82 Margaret Street (former convent).
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Use of existing buildings and partial redevelopment to provide a mixed-use development comprising serviced apartments, workspace, gym and event space. (Linked with 23/03130/FULL) 82 Margaret Street London W1W 8LH Ref. No: 23/03131/LBC | Received: Thu 11 May 2023 | Validated: Thu 11 May 2023 | Status: Pending
- Use of existing buildings and partial redevelopment to provide a mixed-use development comprising serviced apartments, workspace, gym and event space. (Linked with 23/03131/LBC) 82 Margaret Street London W1W 8LH Ref. No: 23/03130/FULL | Received: Thu 11 May 2023 | Validated: Thu 11 May 2023 | Status: Pending
- Details of Servicing Management Plan pursuant to Condition 12 of planning permission dated 06 September 2021 (RN:20/06781/FULL) 60 Berners Street London W1T 3NQ Ref. No: 23/03069/ADFULL | Received: Tue 09 May 2023 | Validated: Tue 09 May 2023 | Status: Pending
- Details of evidence of the Council’s Code of Construction Practice pursuant to Condition 8 of planning permission dated 22nd July 2022 (RN: 22/01654/FULL). Basement And Ground Floor 49 Newman Street London W1T 3DZ Ref. No: 23/03035/ADFULL | Received: Fri 05 May 2023 | Validated: Fri 05 May 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at first floor level and measuring 0.6m x 0.9m.116 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PP Ref. No: 23/02903/AD7 | Received: Tue 02 May 2023 | Validated: Tue 02 May 2023 | Status: Withdrawn
- Variation of condition 4 of planning permission dated 7 May 2021 (RN: 21/02073/FULL) for use of the public highway in two areas measuring 1.8m x 2.4m and 1.8m x 3.7m for the placing of one canvas barrier, three tables and 12 chairs in association with the existing public house. NAMELY to allow for a further 2 year period. (Application under Section 73 of the Act). Marquis Of Granby 2 Rathbone Street London W1T 1NR Ref. No: 23/02911/FULL | Received: Tue 02 May 2023 | Validated: Tue 02 May 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at first floor level and measuring 0.6m x 0.9m.116 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PP Ref. No: 23/02905/AD7 | Received: Tue 02 May 2023 | Validated: Tue 02 May 2023 | Status: Decided
- Installation of an external AC heat pump to the rear elevation wall Flat 3 Victoria Mansions 23 Hanson Street London W1W 6TW Ref. No: 23/02745/FULL | Received: Tue 25 Apr 2023 | Validated: Fri 12 May 2023 | Status: Pending