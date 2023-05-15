Westminster Council has validated a number of planning applications in Fitzrovia West so far during May 2023. This page will be updated until the full monthly list is complete.

Among the list of applications open for public consultation are: external heat pump at rear of 23 Hanson Street; tables and chairs outside Marquis Of Granby, 2 Rathbone Street; redevelopment to provide serviced apartments and other uses at 82 Margaret Street (former convent).

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).

