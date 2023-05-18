Number 6 Fitzroy Square is being used to film a single scene for This Time Next Year. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Filming for a single scene for a new romantic comedy is due to take place in Fitzroy Square on a day in June.

Vargo Film have been notifying neighbours about their provisional filming plans and as always promise to minimise nuisance to residents.

Plans for the shoot — which is to take place inside and outside of 6 Fitzroy Square on Thursday 1 June 2023 — are currently under consideration by Camden Film Office, who manage filming in the borough on behalf of Camden Council.

This Time Next Year is a movie set in London about a man and a woman born a minute apart and who eventually fall in love.

“This particular scene involves a woman joyfully exciting (sic) an office building,” states the notification letter sent to residents.

Filming is due to take place between 5pm and 8pm. “There will be no plant machinery but we may park a landrover generator on the corner of Grafton Way [and Fitzroy Square]”, says Roberto Kouyoumdjian, assistant location manager.

“We expect 40 crew members at any given time. No road closures or traffic control will be required.”

A map accompanying the letter shows the proposed location of support vehicles for the shoot. Some of the parking spaces shown on Warren Street are incorrect and are due to be amended we are told.

Residents and businesses can contact Roberto Kouyoumdjian, assistant location manager on 07912 206 872 and robertoko@icloud.com; or contact Camden Film Office on 020 7620 0391 or 07971 900 2115 (24 hour emergency number) or email info@camdenfilmoffice.co.uk or visit their website for more information.

