Spitting image. The Prince and Princess of Wales reading Harry’s book, Spare. Image: Alison Jackson.

Artist Alison Jackson is marking Charles III’s coronation by hosting a mischievous royal exhibition of photographs at a Fitzrovia gallery this month.

The show will explore private moments of the royal family through Jackson’s trademark tongue-in-cheek photography, which has dismantled the cult of celebrity for over two decades.

The Crown offers a whimsical view of the third Carolean age with imagined, behind-the-scenes private moments.

“Join me in dismantling the cult of celebrity and exploring the pageantry surrounding the coronation weekend with a devilishly frank and humorous twist,” says Jackson.

The Crown by Alison Jackson runs until 27 May 2023 at Grove Gallery, 156 New Cavendish Street, London, W1W 6YW.

