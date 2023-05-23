The Fitzrovia Arts Festival runs from Sunday 11 to Saturday 17 June 2023. Image: Fitzrovia Arts Festival.

The Fitzrovia Arts Festival will be held in June and takes as its theme for this year: “Fitzrovia is a Forest.

Around 21 percent of London is covered by tree canopy. But Fitzrovia has considerably less tree cover — between five and 14 percent — and many people are keen to see more trees in the neighbourhood to combat global warming and the heat island that is increasingly making the neighbourhood too hot for comfort in the summer months.

The festival will include a guided walk which will take a tour of the variety of trees in the neighbourhood.

“Entering its seventh edition, the Fitzrovia Arts Festival celebrates the rich artistic past and present of London’s beloved bohemian postcode,” say the organisers.

“It draws on the talents of the many internationally-acclaimed artists, performers and writers living in the area, and celebrates the achievements of many of the great figures of the past who have made Fitzrovia home — from Benjamin Britten and Virginia Woolf, to George Bernard Shaw and Sidney Bechet.

“With a programme of concerts (both classical and jazz), exhibitions, poetry readings, talks, walks, and performances, the Festival is a wonderful confirmation of the cultural continuity and community spirit of this unique London ‘village’.”

The Fitzrovia Arts Festival runs from Sunday 11 to Saturday 17 June 2023. All events are free. Please keep an eye on the website as new events are appearing daily. FitzroviaArtsFestival.com

Like this: Like Loading...