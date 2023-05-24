Police investigate the crash scene at Charlotte Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Police are carrying out an investigation after a cyclist died after a collision with a driver of a lorry on Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia this morning. The crash happened at the junction with Howland Street.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the Evening Standard: “We were called at 7.41am to reports of a road traffic collision on Fitzroy Street (sic).

“We sent two ambulance crews, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Like this: Like Loading...