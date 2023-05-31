Erin Bird. Photo: Rick Bird.

Independent artist Erin Bird is holding a solo show, “Wrapped in Light,” featuring her innovative waterprints at an exclusive pop-up exhibition in Great Titchfield Street in June.

Bird is a US-born, UK-based artist who gained a BA (Hons) from Camberwell College of Arts, and an MA from the Royal College of Art. She was shortlisted for the Lumen Prize for Art and Technology in 2020 and the Gilchrist-Fisher Award in 2008. Her work is featured in corporate and private collections worldwide.

Her distinctive experimental technique known as “waterprinting” produces ethereal and liquid-like atmospheric imagery.

“My compositions are spontaneously created by submerging in water. If I try to recreate the unique way the inks respond to the liquid, the work loses its authenticity,” says Bird. “Water defies containment and thrives on finding new pathways.”

Bird combines traditional techniques with digital methods, producing contemporary and thought-provoking artworks.

Wrapped in Light, by Erin Bird. Various times from 15 to 20 June 2023, 67 Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia, London W1W 7PT. Admission free. Thursday 15 June, preview 6-8pm; Friday 16 June, 11am-6pm; Saturday 17 June, 11am-4pm (artist tour, 1pm); Sunday 18 June, 11am-4pm; Monday 19 June, 11am-6pm; Tuesday 20 June, 11am-6pm (artist talk, 1pm).

