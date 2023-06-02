Camden New Journal reporter Dan Carrier is author of Untold London.

Dan Carrier, author of Untold London, will give a talk at Holborn Library in June, describing the background to his book and how he gathered together the “forgotten stories” of central London.

The cover of his book features the Fitzrovia Mural at Whitfield Gardens.

Carrier is a reporter at the Camden New Journal and has worked for the paper since he delivered it as a 13-year-old. He has a keen interest in social history and will explain the research he did for his book which he wrote during lock down.

He will also discuss how a local newspaper plays a part in recording an area’s history.

The talk is free to Camden History Society members but non-members are welcome for £2 at the door.

Untold London: stories from time trodden streets: a talk by Dan Carrier. 7:30 to 9:00pm, Tuesday 20 June 2023 at Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre, Holborn Library, 32-38 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8PA. Untold London by Dan Carrier is published by The History Press. 256pp £19.99.

