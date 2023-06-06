Westminster Council has validated a number of planning applications so far during June 2023 in Fitzrovia West. (This page will be updated until the monthly list is complete.)
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Amendments to planning permission dated 04 May 2022 (RN: 22/01749/FULL) for installation of full height openable windows and replacement double doors; namely, in order to enable the intended use of the balcony for employees. Fifth Floor 14-16 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QW Ref. No: 23/03216/NMA | Received: Mon 15 May 2023 | Validated: Tue 06 Jun 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of two ac units on the rear low level roof. (Retrospective) Basement And Ground Floor 110 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PQ Ref. No: 23/02913/FULL | Received: Tue 02 May 2023 | Validated: Mon 05 Jun 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of two air conditioning units located at roof level. 41-42 Foley Street London W1W 7TS Ref. No: 23/02812/FULL | Received: Thu 27 Apr 2023 | Validated: Tue 06 Jun 2023 | Status: Pending