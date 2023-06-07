The Albany pub, on Great Portland Street, is open again following an extensive four-week refurbishment.
The historic pub has been given a facelift while keeping its traditional look and feel inside. Changes include a full refit of its basement venue, an upgrade of the audio-visual system to screen sporting events, and a wider range of beers on tap is available.
This pub dates back to between 1866 and 1870. For a short time it was renamed the Fitz & Firkin in 1996 before going back to its original name. It featured in the Fitzrovia News pub crawl in 2011.