Image: Jesse Brown / Fitzrovia Arts Festival.

An hour of words and music about some of Fitzrovia’s streets and trees will be performed as part of the Fitzrovia Arts Festival this month.

The words are by local playwright Sue Blundell, and they will be spoken by Sue and local actor Julia Haythorn. Tree music will be provided by the Fitzrovia Arts Festival musicians under the director, Daniel Bates.

Fitzrovia is a Forest: an hour of words and music, 5.30pm Thursday 15 June 2023, part of the Fitzrovia Arts Festival at the Rebecca Hossack Gallery, 2a Conway Street, London W1T 6BA.

