Halifax Bank, 118-132 New Oxford Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Halifax Bank has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence for its branch at 118-132 New Oxford Street, on the corner of Tottenham Court Road.

The branch currently operates both as a bank and a coffee shop between 9am and 6pm.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 5.30pm until 11.59pm from Monday to Saturday.

The application states the bank seeks to put on events after the bank trading hours.

The premises is located in the Seven Dials cumulative impact policy area — a designation made to put a check on the already large number of licensed premises in the area and to reduce alcohol-related crime and disorder and public nuisance.

“In 2005, we introduced two cumulative impact policies to address concerns about large numbers of people leaving an area at night and the resulting pressure on transport infrastructure, street cleaning services and police resources, combined with an increase in public nuisance and crime and disorder,” says Camden Council’s Statement of Licensing Policy.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP|PREMISES-NEW\115542, Halifax New Oxford Street, 118-132 New Oxford Street WC1A 1HD.

A public consultation on the application is open until 10 July 2023.

