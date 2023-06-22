Anka Kitchen Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence for Hugs and Bites at 23 Warren Street on the corner with Richardson Mews in Fitzrovia.

The application is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises — on the ground floor, basement and an outside area at the front — from 12 noon until 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 12 noon until 9pm on Sunday.

The proposed business is described as a “restaurant” and the applicant recognises the area as residential. According to Companies House the business is described as: “take-away food shops and mobile food stands”.

Currently the premises is not displaying the required blue notice announcing a licensing application has been submitted, as required by the 2003 Licensing Act and as stated in Camden’s guidance for licensing applications.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\115631, Hugs & Bites, 23 Warren Street, London W1T 5LX.

A public consultation on the application is open until 18 July 2023.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

