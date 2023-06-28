Plain Jane, 34 Bloombury Street (centre). Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Plain Jane Limited has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at 34 Bloomsbury Street.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 10am to 11.30pm from Monday to Thursday; 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday; and from 11am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

They also seek permission to serve late night refreshment until 11.30pm, Monday to Friday; and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Plain Jane is an office and event space and the licence is sought so that the premises can hold pre-booked events on three floors of the building. A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\115662, Plain Jane, 34 Bloomsbury Street, London WC1B 3QJ.

The last date for making a representation is 20 July 2023.

Residents in this area can seek advice from The Bloomsbury Association.

Like this: Like Loading...