An application to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, on the corner of Great Titchfield Street and Mortimer Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

1905 Assets Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 1905 Cellar, 42 Mortimer Street, on the corner with Great Titchfield Street in Fitzrovia West.

They are applying for permission to sell alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises on the ground floor and basement from 9am to 11pm, Monday to Thursday; 9am to midnight (off-sales to 11.30pm) Friday and Saturday; Sunday, 9am to 10pm; and on a Sunday before a public holiday, midnight for on-sales and 11.30pm for off-sales.

Permission is also being asked to serve late night refreshment until midnight on Friday, Saturday and on a Sunday before a public holiday.

The business is described as a wine shop, wine bar and café, specialising in natural wines. It is a sister site to 1905 at 40 Mortimer Street, states the application.

A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

23/04264/LIPN, 42 Mortimer Street, London W1W 7RH.

The last date for making a comment is 21 July 2023.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.

