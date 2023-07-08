An application for a new premises licence at Honey & Co Daily, 19-21 Store Street, on the corner with Alfred Place. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Saritamar Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence for Honey & Co Daily, 19-21 Store Street, on the corner with Alfred Place, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for drinking on the premises from 10:30am to 10:30pm, Monday to Saturday.

The business is described in the application as a restaurant comprising a ground floor and basement. “The ground floor will be used for seating, with a capacity of 40 seats. It also has a counter with six seats. There is an outdoor space with a capacity of 22 seats,” states the application.

The applicant incorrectly describes the surrounding area as commercial. The area has a mix of residential and commercial uses. There are homes next door to the premises in Alfred Place and opposite in Store Street

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\115853, Honey & Co Daily, 19-21 Store Street, London WC1E 7BL.

A public consultation on the application is open until 2 August 2023.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

