Ground floor and basement of 55 Warren Street. Application seeks permission to serve alcohol to drink on the premises. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Skin Care Essentials UK Limited has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence for the basement and ground floor of 55 Warren Street, Fitzrovia.

The business is described as a hair and beauty shop which the applicant incorrectly describes as being in a “commercial” location. There is in fact a large residential population immediately surrounding the premises.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 11am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\115875, Skin Care Essentials, 55 Warren Street, London W1T 5NW.

A public consultation on the application is open until 3 August 2023.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

