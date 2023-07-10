A temporary scheme along Regent Street brought in trees and other greenery in planters, seating, widened footways, and new cycle lanes. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Westminster Council is seeking comments on the future of the public realm along Regent Street in a new consultation launched this month.

“Westminster City Council and The Crown Estates are working together to develop a long-term vision for the design and management of the public space along and around Regent Street,” states the council.

“Westminster City Council is the local highways authority, and The Crown Estate is the landowner and custodian of the buildings on Regent Street. Together, we are working in partnership to consider the future of Regent Street.

“During the pandemic, the Council worked in partnership with the Crown Estate to install a temporary scheme in the interest of public safety. Regent Street evolved as we trialled improvements to its accessibility and the general experience for all who use it.

“This included adding 5,000 square metres of increased pedestrian space, 330 planters, 60 new trees, accessible seating and 1.2km of cycle lanes.

“Our learnings from these measures along with what you tell us now will shape the vision and future design for Regent Street,” states the consultation.

This July and August there will be a series of events, workshops and an online survey for residents, businesses and key stakeholders, hosted by Westminster Council and The Crown Estate.

“This vision will be the foundation for further engagement activities and conversations with residents, businesses, shoppers and visitors that will take place over the next year,” states the council.

Residents in Fitzrovia will be mindful of any changes to the management of motor traffic on Regent Street and how it might negatively impact the neighbouring streets.

Westminster City Council public consultation: The future of Regent Street. The consultation will close on 30 August 2023.

