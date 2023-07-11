Jennifer Kavanagh. Photo: Heather Martin.

Local author Jennifer Kavanagh will launch her latest book and give a talk about it at the Friends Meeting House this month.

And this shall be my dancing day is a contemporary novel set in London.

What is the mystery of the dying flowers in a dark doorway with an ever-open door? And why does it matter so much?

Two very different women are brought together by love, loss and their struggles with very modern moral choices — whether to act against injustice, and just how far to go.

Joe Jones, editor of the Friend, will interview Kavanagh about the novel, followed by a question and answer session and book signing.

And this shall be my dancing day, by Jennifer Kavanagh, published by John Hunt Publishing. Book launch: 6pm, 24 July 2023, at Friends House, 173-177 Euston Road, London NW1 2BJ.

