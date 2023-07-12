Mind, 37 Goodge Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Mind, the mental health charity, has opened a new shop on Goodge Street and are seeking donations to stock their store.

“As you may know, we only opened recently and our stock is not yet sufficient to fill our new store,” they say. “You can bring clothing, accessories, books, bric-a-bracs and vinyls.”

But they say they cannot accept electrical appliances, furniture, DVDs, CDs, or video games due to a lack of space and for “health and safety reasons”.

Mind, 37 Goodge Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 2PU.

