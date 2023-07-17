Westminster Council has validated a number of planning applications so far during July 2023 in Fitzrovia West. (This page will be updated until the monthly list is complete.)
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Details of Bio-Diversity Management Plan pursuant to Condition 6 of planning permission dated 21 February 2023 (RN:22/06819/FULL) 7 – 9 Rathbone Street London W1T 1LYRef. No: 23/04679/ADFULL | Received: Fri 07 Jul 2023 | Validated: Fri 07 Jul 2023 | Status: Pending
- Details of samples of facing materials / reduced size of the dormer windows pursuant to Conditions 5 and 6 of planning permission dated 22 July 2022 (RN: 22/01654/FULL) Basement And Ground Floor 49 Newman Street London W1T 3DZRef. No: 23/04617/ADFULL | Received: Thu 06 Jul 2023 | Validated: Thu 06 Jul 2023 | Status: Pending
- Details of cycle parking shall be provided prior to occupation of the commercial floorspace at basement and ground floors pursuant to condition 12 of planning permission dated 2nd Februray 2022 (RN:21/05616). Development Site At 87 – 125 Cleveland Street LondonRef. No: 23/04512/ADFULL | Received: Mon 03 Jul 2023 | Validated: Mon 03 Jul 2023 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 13 January 2021 (RN: 20/03608/FULL) for variation of condition 1 of planning permission dated 13 December 2018 (RN 17/11106/FULL) for the demolition and redevelopment to provide a building of three basement levels, ground and part five, part six upper floors for use as a hotel (Class C1) with ancillary restaurant, bar and wellness facilities, including terraces at 4th and 6th floors; plant equipment at 6th floor and roof level and associated works from RN 17/11106/FULL, namely, installation of a back up generator to the rear terrace at fourth floor level, installation of a water tank storage, reconfiguration of the ground floor rear facade and rainwater pipes are proposed 50 – 57 Newman Street London W1T 3EBRef. No: 23/04511/NMA | Received: Mon 03 Jul 2023 | Validated: Mon 03 Jul 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display of externally illuminated fascia sign measuring (Linked to 23/02751/FULL)Basement And Ground Floor 36 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 8BERef. No: 23/04432/ADV | Received: Wed 28 Jun 2023 | Validated: Mon 03 Jul 2023 | Status: Decided
- Display of two internally illuminated (letters/logos only) fascia signs measuring 30.5cm x 272.5cm and 33.5cm x 40cm respectively, and an externally illuminated projecting sign measuring 100cm x 100cm 8 – 10 Oxford Street London W1D 1AWRef. No: 23/04212/ADV | Received: Thu 22 Jun 2023 | Validated: Wed 12 Jul 2023 | Status: Pending
- Internal fit out to shop unit and minor external alterations including re-hanging of door and painted signage. (Linked with 23/03940/FULL) 39 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PFRef. No: 23/03941/LBC | Received: Tue 13 Jun 2023 | Validated: Fri 14 Jul 2023 | Status: Pending
- Internal fit out to shop unit and minor external alterations including re-hanging of door and associated works. (Linked with 23/03941/LBC) 39 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PFRef. No: 23/03940/FULL | Received: Tue 13 Jun 2023 | Validated: Fri 14 Jul 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of two condensing units at rear first floor level. (Retrospective application) Basement And Ground Floor 110 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PQRef. No: 23/02913/FULL | Received: Tue 02 May 2023 | Validated: Fri 07 Jul 2023 | Status: Pending
- Formation of internal doors access between 27 and 28 Newman Street. (Application linked with 23/02833/LBC) 27 Newman Street London W1T 1ARRef. No: 23/02827/LBC | Received: Fri 28 Apr 2023 | Validated: Tue 11 Jul 2023 | Status: Pending