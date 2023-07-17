Fitzrovia community Centre on Foley Street has a free Summer Playscheme for Camden and Westminster children. See their website for more details.

The Cartoon Museum on Wells Street has art workshops on offer.

The Buildings Centre on Store Street has some fun activities for budding property developers: Building is Art: Summer Holiday Art Clubs.

Camden Council has a list of Holiday activities 2023.

Westminster Council has information about summer holiday activities.

The Regent’s Park has lots of fun activities that involve discovering nature and many of them are free to join. See The Royal Parks what’s on page.

