The refurbished Arthur Stanley House at 40-50 Tottenham Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

While residents along the western end of Tottenham Street will be glad to see the back of the construction work to redevelop Arthur Stanley House, building work is now due to start on a six-storey development in nearby Tottenham Mews.

Arthur Stanley House is a mostly office development, with healthcare floorspace at ground and first floor levels, along with and 10 residential units including two at social rent. Planning Permission (2017/4306/P) was granted by Camden on 30 August 2018.

Now a notice posted in Tottenham Street announces that Glenman Corporation — the contractor for 14-19 Tottenham Mews — is to start work from this month, and the road will be closed until mid-January 2025.

Road closure notice announces closure for construction work in Tottenham Mews. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Planning permission was granted in July 2021 for the redevelopment of the former Tottenham Mews day hospital site along with the demolition and redevelopment of the Network Building on Tottenham Court Road.

The six-storey building that will be squeezed into Tottenham Mews. Image: Derwent London.

When completed, 14-19 Tottenham Mews will have 23 homes — a mix of social housing and intermediate affordable housing — and some commercial units. The site will be managed by Origin Housing. Origin will also manage the two homes for a “London Affordable Rent” at Arthur Stanley House.

A footway and cycle path will also link to Cleveland Street and Charlotte Street via Bedford Passage where the former Middlesex Hospital Annex is currently being redeveloped.

Planning permission has also been given for the total demolition of 52 Tottenham Street to create an 11-storey building with four duplex homes and commercial space.

52 Tottenham Street is also lined up for demolition. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

This will likely be next in line for work in the never-ending destruction and re-making of Fitzrovia.

