The removal of the King’s Cross (at the junction of Pentonville Road, Euston Road, and Gray’s Inn Road) in 1845. Image: © Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre.

Tudor Allen, senior archivist at Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre, explores the place names of Camden, what they mean and what they tell us about the area’s history at a special event this week.

The Place Names of Camden: An Illustrated Historical Talk, 1pm Thursday 20 July 2023 at Seven Dials Club, 42 Earlham St, London WC2H 9LA. Booking essential. To book, email: localstudies@camden.gov.uk

Like this: Like Loading...