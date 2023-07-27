80 Charlotte Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Derwent London Member Services Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Bar 80, 80 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol from 10am to 10.30pm, Monday to Friday; and from 10am to 6pm on Saturday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP/PREMISES-NEW/116127, Bar 80, 80 Charlotte Street, London W1T 4DF

A public consultation on the application is open until 21 August 2023.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

