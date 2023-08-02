Fitzrovia Fete 2023 takes place on Sunday 13 August at Fitzrovia Community Centre in Foley Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Local people of all ages can look forward to an afternoon of art, dance, music and play at Fitzrovia Fete 2023 in Foley Street on Sunday 13 August.

The event will also see a return to the neighbourhood of Pollock’s Toy Museum who will put on a vintage toy display and a toy theatre show.

This will be the third year of Fitzrovia Fete, which was founded by Pollock’s, and is now organised by Fitzrovia Community Centre.

“Our friends at Pollock’s Toy Museum have entrusted us with this local treasure,” says the Community Centre.

Fitzrovia Fete is also part of Westminster Council’s Inside Out Festival and the Community Centre’s Hidden Fitzrovia arts project.

“If you’ve been to the last two, you’ll know it’s a wonderful day out filled with free activities to be enjoyed by all. From street performances to art workshops, we can play, dance, and have fun browsing stalls selling art, clothes and food. Workshops and activities will be provided by our community partners and volunteers.

“We always need extra hands, so if you are able to volunteer on the day or the week before, please email us at info@fitzroviacommunitycentre.org. If you help for four hours or more, you get lunch on us!”

Foley Street will be closed to all motor traffic between Ogle Street and Cleveland Street for the event.

Things to Do: Vintage Toy Roadshow with Pollock’s Toy Museum; Cartoon Workshop with The Cartoon Museum; Pom Pom Making with Camden Adult Community Learning; Build a Lego City; Henna Face Painting; Portrait Painting; Badge Making.

On the Stage: The Valentino’s; Kings, Queens & Rascals; Be Heard Poets; Pollock’s Toy Museum – Toy Theatre Show.

Community Partner Stalls: The Bee Friendly Trust; UCL Institute of Prion Diseases; Neuro-diversity Network; National Hospital for Neurology; Cancer Research UK.

All activities are subject to change. Please see the Fitzrovia Community Centre website for the latest information.

Fitzrovia Fete, 12noon to 4pm, Sunday 13 August 2023, at Fitzrovia Community Centre, 2 Foley Street, London W1W 6DL.

