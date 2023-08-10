In The Balance (2020) by Marcus Cope. Oil on jute, 71 x 51cm.

The Fitzrovia Gallery at 139 Whitfield Street is the venue for the “Always on my Mind Part 2” exhibition from 1 to 3 September, a thoughtful art exhibition to raise money for The National Brain Appeal. Last year’s show at the same venue was a huge success, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the iconic Elvis Presley song of the same name.

Works by sixteen esteemed artists will be featured in the show, including some well known names: John Peter Askew, Marcus Cope, Clare Chapman, Jeremy Deller, Edie Flowers, Russell Herron, Nicola Hicks, Kim James Williams, Dominic Kennedy, James Lawson, Lee Maelzer, Bruce Mclean, Raksha Patel, Louise Reynolds, Geraldine Swayne, and Sarah Wood.

Artist and maverick curator Harry Pye has put together a disparate group of uniquely talented and interesting art makers and asked them to reveal what is on their mind. His selection includes not only recent graduates from the UK’s best art schools but also some of the most respected art tutors. Also added into the mix are a Turner Prize winner, a John Moore’s Painting Prize winner, and a few stars of this year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition.

In addition, 35 writers, comedians and artists have contributed quotes that reveal their thoughts on thoughts and the brain and what is on their minds. These quotes have been edited together in a booklet which will be given away free to the first 100 visitors. Contributors include Alexei Sayle, Jennifer Higgie, John Hegley, and Rose Wylie.

Buying a work from this show will help to raise much-needed funds for The National Hospital of Neurology and Neurosurgery and the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, for whom The National Brain Appeal is the dedicated charity. The hospital is one of the world’s leading centres for the diagnosis, treatment and care of patients with a wide range of neurological and neuromuscular conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis, brain cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, migraine and dementia.

Fifty per cent of sales of artworks will go to the charity. Last year the first “Always On My Mind” show raised £6,000. Signed inkjet prints by John Peter Askew, Geraldine Swayne, Raksha Patel, James Lawson, Sarah Wood, and Nicola Hicks, will also be launched at the exhibition in editions of 10. Each print will be available for just £50. One hundred per cent of proceeds from these sales will be donated to The National Brain Appeal.

Always On My Mind Part Two will be open to the public from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 September 2023, 12-6pm, at Fitzrovia Gallery, 139 Whitfield Street, London W1T 5EN. Free Entry.

Like this: Like Loading...