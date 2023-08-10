Heal’s at 196 Tottenham Court Road. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Heal’s is seeking a new premises licence for its flagship store at 196 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

It has applied to Camden Council to sell alcohol to drink both on and off the premises from 9.30am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 12 midday to 6pm on Sunday.

“The sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises shall be limited to Customers who attend Heal’s department store as part of an invitation for a bona fide shopping event organised by or on behalf of Heal’s,” states the application.

There is currently a premises licence in place under reference PREMLIC\3740 for similar hours of operation which covers the ground floor, first floor and second floor.

“The floor space has changed and the applicant proposes that the current premises licence is surrendered upon grant of the new premises licence,” states the application to Camden.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\116366, Heal’s, 196 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7LG.

A public consultation on the application is open until 6 September 2023.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

