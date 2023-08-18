An application for a new premises licence at 102 Great Portland Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Petite Cafe London Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 102 Great Portland Street in Fitzrovia West.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol to drink both on and off the premises from Monday to Sunday, from 9am to 30 minutes past midnight the following morning. Permission is also sought to sell late night refreshment.

The business is described as a restaurant open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, from Monday to Sunday, with a takeaway and delivery service.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

23/05399/LIPN, 102 Great Portland Street, London W1W 6PD.

The last date for representations to be received by the licensing authority is 13 September 2023.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.

