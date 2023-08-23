Crews from Soho fire Station attend to injured cyclist at junction of Charlotte Street and Goodge Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Firefighters from Soho were the first of the emergency services to arrive to help a cyclist who was injured in a collision with a driver of a van at the junction of Charlotte Street and Goodge Street in Fitzrovia on Wednesday morning.

Crews from Soho fire station could be seen giving first aid to a man who was injured but conscious as he lay in the road at the busy intersection at around 9.20am. Firefighters also closed Charlotte Street with red tape while their colleagues attended to the rider.

London Ambulance Service at the scene in Charlotte Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A London Ambulance Service crew was next to arrive. Police officers attended the scene soon after.

