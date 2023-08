Police appeal sign at Howland Street.

Police are appealing for information after a traffic incident at 5.20pm on Tuesday 15 August 2023 at the junction of Charlotte Street, Fitzroy Street and Howland Street in Fitzrovia.

Appeal signs have been placed by the police on Howland Street and Fitzroy Street but no other information has been provided.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should contact the Metropolitan Police on 020 7230 7620.

Like this: Like Loading...