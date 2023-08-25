Cyclefit, 38 Store Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Cyclefit cycle shop is offering early morning women-only group rides from their retail outlet on Store Street.

Led by Beth, shop manager and ex-professional racer, the rides are offered to women of all abilities who want some good company and are interested in learning new skills to gain confidence cycling.

Beth is studying a masters in physiotherapy, which is a passion of hers, along with seeking out the best places for coffee and cake.

The shop is located in the former Cloud 9 Cycles store which long-established Cyclefit took over in June this year.

“Cyclefit HQ at West Central Street and Store Street will overlap — both will design and custom build bikes and frames and both locations will have full service workshops to repair customers bikes,” states the shop.

Women-only cycle rides. Starting at 7am on Wednesdays outside the shop the rides take in a route around The Regent’s Park before returning to Store Street. Call 020 3205 0190 for more information. Cyclefit, 38 Store Street, London WC1E 7DB. Sign up for their newsletter from their website for up to date information about what’s on offer.

