Camden Council has registered 22 planning applications so far during August 2023 in Bloomsbury ward, which included Fitzrovia East. (This is page will be updated when the monthly list is complete.)

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2023/3207/PUniversity Of London Union Building Malet Street London Camden WC1E 7HYUse of the property for educational purposes with ancillary office, leisure, retail and food and drink uses (Use Class F1).REGISTERED24-08-2023
2023/3472/PVLNotes: Music and Coffee Unit 5, 101-106 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4EZ10 Tables, 23 chairs, 7 Barriers Monday to Saturday 08:00 – 23:00 Sunday 08:00 – 20:30 New ApplicationREGISTERED23-08-2023
2023/3467/TCFitzrovia 18 Goodge Street London W1T 2QD5 Tables and 20 Chairs Monday to Thursday 10:00-23:00 Friday to Saturday 10:00-23:30 Sunday 12:00-22:30 Renewal ApplicationREGISTERED23-08-2023
2023/3462/PVLThe London Pub at Royal National Hotel Royal National Hotel Woburn Place London WC1H 0JX12 Tables, 36 Chairs and 8 Barriers Monday-Saturday 11:30-23:00 Sunday 11:30-22:00 Renewal application from 01/10/2023REGISTERED23-08-2023
2023/3023/L101 Maisonette Basement and Ground Floor Judd Street London Camden WC1H 9NEPartial infilling of the front lightwell under the entrance bridge with associated joinery, and the installation of new window in the rear courtyard at basement level.REGISTERED23-08-2023
2023/3414/PSite At 14-19 Tottenham Mews London Camden W1T 4AADetails of conditions 5 (acoustics), 12 (SUDS), 17 (NRMM Portal) and 23a (Energy Monitoring) of permission ref: 2020/5633/P dated 12/04/2022 for the ‘erection of a six storey building (and basement) to provide office (use Class E) at part ground and basement levels and self-contained flats (use class C3) at ground and floors one to five; with associated landscaping, cycling parking and enabling works.’REGISTERED22-08-2023
2023/3344/L9 Montague Street London WC1B 5BPReinforcement and repair works to the rear bow window.REGISTERED22-08-2023
2023/2797/LThe Heal’s Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQRemoval of existing staircase and installation of replacement staircase at the ground floor and basement levels (part retrospective).REGISTERED18-08-2023
2023/3314/PThe Warburg Institute Woburn Square London WC1H 0ABInstallation of 3 horizontal louvres above windows to Gordon Square and Woburn Square elevations at lower ground and ground level and installation of 1 new ASHP and associated enclosure within rear courtyard.REGISTERED17-08-2023
2023/3375/L48 Flat Basement And Ground Floor Cartwright Gardens London Camden WC1H 9ELDemolition of existing lean-to single-glazed roof and replacement with insulated lean-to lead roof and ancillary work.REGISTERED16-08-2023
2023/2772/P48 Flat Basement And Ground Floor Cartwright Gardens London Camden WC1H 9ELDemolition of existing lean-to single-glazed roof and replacement with insulated lean-to lead roof and ancillary work.REGISTERED16-08-2023
2023/2629/P30-32 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9REDetails of condition 6 (landscaping) and 9 (acoustic enclosure and trellis design) of planning permission 2022/3858/P dated 07/06/2023 (for Installation of two air source heat pumps to be located within a metal enclosure in the rear garden, associated internal alterations and the replacement of and changes to existing windows and doors).REGISTERED15-08-2023
2023/3338/PVLMonopoly Lifesized 213-215 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PS3 Tables and 6 Chairs, 3 Planters and 3 Barriers Monday to Saturday 09:30- 21:00 Sunday 10:00 to 21:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION14-08-2023Granted
2023/3305/LSchool Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HTExternal and internal works including installation of new roof light on the roof of the infill extension fronting Keppel Street, replacement of window with door opening, replacement window and installation of new kitchen duct in the south courtyard area and creation of bike store at lower ground floor level; internal works including creation of new social cafe space at lower ground floor level, installation of new staircase between lower ground and ground floor and other associated works.REGISTERED10-08-2023
2023/2218/PSchool Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HTInstallation of new roof light on the roof of the infill extension fronting Keppel Street, replacement of window with door opening, replacement window and installation of new kitchen duct in the south courtyard area and creation of bike store at lower ground floor level.REGISTERED10-08-2023
2022/3904/P67 Charlotte Street London W1T 4PHInstallation of 3 air conditioning units on the roof of the rear extension and installation of new kitchen extract duct at low level to be connected to existing riser duct in association with commercial unit on the ground floor (REVISED DESCRIPTION)REGISTERED10-08-2023
2023/3150/LUniversity Of London Senate House Malet Street London Camden WC1E 7HUMaintenance, repair and performance enhancement works to fire doors in Senate House located on Fire Escape Route Staircases.REGISTERED07-08-2023
2023/2992/PCounty House Conway Mews London W1T 6AADetails pursuant to condition 3 (Cycle Parking) of planning permission ref. 2023/1265/P (dated 22/06/2023) for Change of use of second floor of County House from offices (Class E (g)) to an educational facility (Use Class F1(a)).REGISTERED07-08-2023
2023/2320/P13 Fitzroy Street London Camden W1T 4BQNon-material amendments to planning permission ref: 2019/2198/P dated 10/07/2020 for ‘Construction of a two storey rooftop extension to Block B to create additional B1 floorspace’, comprising reconfiguration of the existing main entrance and atrium, external facade alterations, changes to fully replace the side ‘bug’ and install a new side ‘bug’ and further alterations to the roof and lift shaft.FINAL DECISION03-08-2023Granted
2023/2559/AThe Dominion Theatre 268 – 269 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7AQInstallation of double sided LED screen to front facade of theatre.REGISTERED02-08-2023
2023/2978/AUniversity Of London Union Building Malet Street London Camden WC1E 7HYTwo wayfinding vinyl lines and wayfinding dots and arrows.REGISTERED01-08-2023
2023/2778/PCounty Hotel Upper Woburn Place London WC1H 0JWThe replacement of windows across all elevations, and replacement roof plant and associated works.REGISTERED01-08-2023