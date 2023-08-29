Camden Council has registered 22 planning applications so far during August 2023 in Bloomsbury ward, which included Fitzrovia East. (This is page will be updated when the monthly list is complete.)

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2023/3207/P University Of London Union Building Malet Street London Camden WC1E 7HY Use of the property for educational purposes with ancillary office, leisure, retail and food and drink uses (Use Class F1). REGISTERED 24-08-2023 2023/3472/PVL Notes: Music and Coffee Unit 5, 101-106 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4EZ 10 Tables, 23 chairs, 7 Barriers Monday to Saturday 08:00 – 23:00 Sunday 08:00 – 20:30 New Application REGISTERED 23-08-2023 2023/3467/TC Fitzrovia 18 Goodge Street London W1T 2QD 5 Tables and 20 Chairs Monday to Thursday 10:00-23:00 Friday to Saturday 10:00-23:30 Sunday 12:00-22:30 Renewal Application REGISTERED 23-08-2023 2023/3462/PVL The London Pub at Royal National Hotel Royal National Hotel Woburn Place London WC1H 0JX 12 Tables, 36 Chairs and 8 Barriers Monday-Saturday 11:30-23:00 Sunday 11:30-22:00 Renewal application from 01/10/2023 REGISTERED 23-08-2023 2023/3023/L 101 Maisonette Basement and Ground Floor Judd Street London Camden WC1H 9NE Partial infilling of the front lightwell under the entrance bridge with associated joinery, and the installation of new window in the rear courtyard at basement level. REGISTERED 23-08-2023 2023/3414/P Site At 14-19 Tottenham Mews London Camden W1T 4AA Details of conditions 5 (acoustics), 12 (SUDS), 17 (NRMM Portal) and 23a (Energy Monitoring) of permission ref: 2020/5633/P dated 12/04/2022 for the ‘erection of a six storey building (and basement) to provide office (use Class E) at part ground and basement levels and self-contained flats (use class C3) at ground and floors one to five; with associated landscaping, cycling parking and enabling works.’ REGISTERED 22-08-2023 2023/3344/L 9 Montague Street London WC1B 5BP Reinforcement and repair works to the rear bow window. REGISTERED 22-08-2023 2023/2797/L The Heal’s Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ Removal of existing staircase and installation of replacement staircase at the ground floor and basement levels (part retrospective). REGISTERED 18-08-2023 2023/3314/P The Warburg Institute Woburn Square London WC1H 0AB Installation of 3 horizontal louvres above windows to Gordon Square and Woburn Square elevations at lower ground and ground level and installation of 1 new ASHP and associated enclosure within rear courtyard. REGISTERED 17-08-2023 2023/3375/L 48 Flat Basement And Ground Floor Cartwright Gardens London Camden WC1H 9EL Demolition of existing lean-to single-glazed roof and replacement with insulated lean-to lead roof and ancillary work. REGISTERED 16-08-2023 2023/2772/P 48 Flat Basement And Ground Floor Cartwright Gardens London Camden WC1H 9EL Demolition of existing lean-to single-glazed roof and replacement with insulated lean-to lead roof and ancillary work. REGISTERED 16-08-2023 2023/2629/P 30-32 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9RE Details of condition 6 (landscaping) and 9 (acoustic enclosure and trellis design) of planning permission 2022/3858/P dated 07/06/2023 (for Installation of two air source heat pumps to be located within a metal enclosure in the rear garden, associated internal alterations and the replacement of and changes to existing windows and doors). REGISTERED 15-08-2023 2023/3338/PVL Monopoly Lifesized 213-215 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PS 3 Tables and 6 Chairs, 3 Planters and 3 Barriers Monday to Saturday 09:30- 21:00 Sunday 10:00 to 21:00 New Application FINAL DECISION 14-08-2023 Granted 2023/3305/L School Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HT External and internal works including installation of new roof light on the roof of the infill extension fronting Keppel Street, replacement of window with door opening, replacement window and installation of new kitchen duct in the south courtyard area and creation of bike store at lower ground floor level; internal works including creation of new social cafe space at lower ground floor level, installation of new staircase between lower ground and ground floor and other associated works. REGISTERED 10-08-2023 2023/2218/P School Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HT Installation of new roof light on the roof of the infill extension fronting Keppel Street, replacement of window with door opening, replacement window and installation of new kitchen duct in the south courtyard area and creation of bike store at lower ground floor level. REGISTERED 10-08-2023 2022/3904/P 67 Charlotte Street London W1T 4PH Installation of 3 air conditioning units on the roof of the rear extension and installation of new kitchen extract duct at low level to be connected to existing riser duct in association with commercial unit on the ground floor (REVISED DESCRIPTION) REGISTERED 10-08-2023 2023/3150/L University Of London Senate House Malet Street London Camden WC1E 7HU Maintenance, repair and performance enhancement works to fire doors in Senate House located on Fire Escape Route Staircases. REGISTERED 07-08-2023 2023/2992/P County House Conway Mews London W1T 6AA Details pursuant to condition 3 (Cycle Parking) of planning permission ref. 2023/1265/P (dated 22/06/2023) for Change of use of second floor of County House from offices (Class E (g)) to an educational facility (Use Class F1(a)). REGISTERED 07-08-2023 2023/2320/P 13 Fitzroy Street London Camden W1T 4BQ Non-material amendments to planning permission ref: 2019/2198/P dated 10/07/2020 for ‘Construction of a two storey rooftop extension to Block B to create additional B1 floorspace’, comprising reconfiguration of the existing main entrance and atrium, external facade alterations, changes to fully replace the side ‘bug’ and install a new side ‘bug’ and further alterations to the roof and lift shaft. FINAL DECISION 03-08-2023 Granted 2023/2559/A The Dominion Theatre 268 – 269 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7AQ Installation of double sided LED screen to front facade of theatre. REGISTERED 02-08-2023 2023/2978/A University Of London Union Building Malet Street London Camden WC1E 7HY Two wayfinding vinyl lines and wayfinding dots and arrows. REGISTERED 01-08-2023 2023/2778/P County Hotel Upper Woburn Place London WC1H 0JW The replacement of windows across all elevations, and replacement roof plant and associated works. REGISTERED 01-08-2023

