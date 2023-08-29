Westminster Council has validated 16 planning applications so far during August 2023 in Fitzrovia West. (This page will be updated until the monthly list is complete.)
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Amendments to planning permission dated 9th June 2021 (RN:20/04168/FULL) for Redevelopment of existing buildings behind retained facades to provide a mixed use building comprising flexible A1 / A3 / D2 at new basement level, flexible A3 / B1 / D2 at lower ground floor level, A1 use at ground floor level and B1 use from first to fifth floor levels with associated plant, cycle parking and refuse storage, replacement of existing shopfronts, reinstatement of lightwells to Eastcastle Street, replacement of existing roof and various improvements to the Eastcastle Street elevation (Site includes 36 and 37 Eastcastle Street)(revised waste storage). Namely, to amend the wording of two conditions (condition 10 and 40) to allow for above ground works to take place prior to the submission of details relating to contamination and archaeology. 34-35 Eastcastle Street London W1W 8DWRef. No: 23/05742/NMA | Received: Thu 17 Aug 2023 | Validated: Thu 17 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display of non-illuminated branded awning measuring 5.7m x 1m. 292 Regent Street London W1B 3APRef. No: 23/05730/ADV | Received: Thu 17 Aug 2023 | Validated: Thu 17 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of air conditioning units on the rear flat roofs at the first, third, and fourth, floor levels with associated pipework [SITE INCLUDES 23-25 EASTCASTLE STREET]. 22 Eastcastle Street London W1W 8DERef. No: 23/05551/FULL | Received: Thu 10 Aug 2023 | Validated: Thu 10 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Introduction of a canopy to the main entrance. 146 New Cavendish Street London W1W 6YQRef. No: 23/05575/FULL | Received: Thu 10 Aug 2023 | Validated: Wed 23 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display of a non-illuminated hanging sign measuring 0.35m x 0.9m. 43-51 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PQRef. No: 23/05562/ADV | Received: Thu 10 Aug 2023 | Validated: Thu 10 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 15th January 2019 (RN:17/05283/FULL) for Demolition of Nos 66 & 68 Oxford Street and redevelopment behind retained facades of Nos 54-62 Oxford Street and 51-58 Rathbone Place to provide a new building comprising four basement levels, ground and seven upper floor levels. Use of entire building either for retail (Class A1) or the use of part basements to first floor as retail (Class A1) and offices (Class B1) with a dual/alternative use of floors two to seven for either retail (Class A1) or office (Class B1) use; and associated works including plant at basement levels 3 and 4, the creation of terraces at sixth and seventh floors; external roof top plant at seventh floor level behind an acoustic attenuated louvred façade onto Perrys Place, and the installation of photovoltaic panels at roof level. NAMELY; internal reconfiguration of consented retail and office layout and reduction in extent of consented basement excavation through removal of two basement levels. Proposed Development Site At 51 To 58 Rathbone Place And 54-62 And 66 And 68 Oxford Street LondonRef. No: 23/05529/NMA | Received: Wed 09 Aug 2023 | Validated: Wed 09 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- External alterations to the Oxford Street elevation to reconfigure the retail shopfront, and other associated works. Development Site At 70-88 Oxford Street LondonRef. No: 23/05399/FULL | Received: Fri 04 Aug 2023 | Validated: Fri 04 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display of branded scaffolding shroud measuring 21.2m x 18m for a temporary period between 06 August 2023 to 06 August 2024. Niketown 236 Oxford Street London W1C 1DARef. No: 23/05421/ADV | Received: Fri 04 Aug 2023 | Validated: Mon 21 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Extension of plant enclosure, removal of existing plant and installation of new plant at roof level. Kent House 14-17 Market Place London W1W 8AJRef. No: 23/05305/FULL | Received: Tue 01 Aug 2023 | Validated: Tue 01 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Display of an internally illuminated fascia sign measuring 22cm x 260cm; and an internally illuminated projecting sign measuring 50cm x 50cm.9A Rathbone Place London W1T 1HWRef. No: 23/05319/ADV | Received: Tue 01 Aug 2023 | Validated: Thu 10 Aug 2023 | Status: Decided
- Use of the site as performance use ancillary to the primary use of the unit as an office (Class E). 54 Eastcastle Street London W1W 8EFRef. No: 23/05193/CLOPUD | Received: Thu 27 Jul 2023 | Validated: Wed 09 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- New entrance on Great Portland Street, installation of external lighting, various alterations at roof level including extended roof terraces, replacement plant and screening, alterations to roof level enclosures, revised layout of services arrangements, access and walkways; and associated works; internal works and refurbishment to all floors. (Linked with 23/05126/FULL) 214 Oxford Street London W1C 1DARef. No: 23/05127/LBC | Received: Tue 25 Jul 2023 | Validated: Tue 01 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- New entrance on Great Portland Street, installation of external lighting, various alterations at roof level including extended roof terraces on the south and east sides of the building, replacement plant and screening, including relocation of six roof level air conditioning units and modifications to the location of the generator, new walkway between the west core and skylight enclosure, and between the south terrace decorative screed and skylight, alterations to roof level enclosures, revised layout of services arrangements, access and walkways; and associated works. (Linked with 23/05127/LBC) 214 Oxford Street London W1C 1DARef. No: 23/05126/FULL | Received: Tue 25 Jul 2023 | Validated: Tue 01 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Internal alterations at basement and ground floor level, install a ground floor awning. Installation of new mechanical plant being the existing shopfront grilles. (Linked with 23/03940/FULL) 39 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PFRef. No: 23/03941/LBC | Received: Tue 13 Jun 2023 | Validated: Thu 03 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Internal alterations at basement and ground floor level, install a ground floor awning. Installation of new mechanical plant being the existing shopfront grilles. (Linked with 23/03941/LBC) 39 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PFRef. No: 23/03940/FULL | Received: Tue 13 Jun 2023 | Validated: Thu 03 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending
- Alterations to existing shopfront including new door and stallriser. Installation of a sash window to serve take-away customers Ground Floor 24-25 Foley Street London W1W 6DXRef. No: 23/02712/FULL | Received: Mon 24 Apr 2023 | Validated: Thu 10 Aug 2023 | Status: Pending